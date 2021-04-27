Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 9:45 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 147.5mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,313,163 cases.
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 147.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.11 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 147,533,386 and 3,116,582, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,123,535 and 572,666, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,369,423), France (5,565,080), Russia (4,717,321), Turkey (4,667,281), the UK (4,422,562), Italy (3,971,114), Spain (3,488,469), Germany (3,312,653), Argentina (2,879,677), Colombia (2,787,303), Poland (2,762,323), Iran (2,417,230) and Mexico (2,328,391), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 391,936 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,113), India (195,123), the UK (127,688), Italy (119,539), Russia (106,783), France (103,415), Germany (81,786), Spain (77,738), Colombia (71,799), Iran (70,070), Poland (65,437), Argentina (62,087), Peru (59,724) and South Africa (54,186).

