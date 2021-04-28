Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 10:22 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 148.3mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,636,307 cases.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 10:22 AM
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 148.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.13 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 148,327,443 and 3,131,250, respectively.

Trending News
Men offer funeral prayers of a woman who died from COVID-19 in Srinagar [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Eight Kashmir elderly among 11 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll past 2,200

Representational Photo

COVID-19 | '2 arrested, 963 violators fined'

File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Focus on pandemic not polls: Congress

File Photo

Plug shortfall of testing kits, vaccines: NC tells Govt

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,173,059 and 573,355, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,636,307 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,595,403), Russia (4,725,252), Turkey (4,710,582), the UK (4,425,254), Italy (3,981,512), Spain (3,496,134), Germany (3,324,973), Argentina (2,905,172), Colombia (2,804,881), Poland (2,768,034), Iran (2,438,193) and Mexico (2,333,126), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). [image source: Twitter/ @LtGovDelhi]

L-G now effective in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act

Men offer funeral prayers of a woman who died from COVID-19 in Srinagar [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Eight Kashmir elderly among 11 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll past 2,200

Screengrab from a video tweeted by DC Srinagar/@AsadamAijaz

Trial run of 1000 LPM oxygen production facility at SMHS hospital Srinagar completed

Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

India adds over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 395,022 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,547), India (197,894), the UK (127,705), Italy (119,912), Russia (107,167), France (103,762), Germany (82,116), Spain (77,855), Colombia (72,235), Iran (70,532), Poland (65,897), Argentina (62,599), Peru (60,013) and South Africa (54,237).

Tagged in
Related News