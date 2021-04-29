Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 10:51 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 149.1 mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,997,267 cases.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 10:51 AM
A Kashmir bound train passenger being tested for COVID-19 at Railway Station Banihal on Monday April 19, 2021. The move comes hours after directions by LG, Manoj Sinha directing compulsory testing of all passengers into J&K in a bid to monitor the virus transmission chain. Mohammad Taskeen/GK
A Kashmir bound train passenger being tested for COVID-19 at Railway Station Banihal on Monday April 19, 2021. The move comes hours after directions by LG, Manoj Sinha directing compulsory testing of all passengers into J&K in a bid to monitor the virus transmission chain. Mohammad Taskeen/GK

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 149.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.14 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 149,197,932 and 3,146,284, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo

Basharat Bukhari condoles Banihali's demise

Representational Image

Over 500 cases of fund mismanagement, malfunctioning being probed in Edu deptt

Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

COVID-19 | Kashmir's volunteers risking lives to save people

Representational Image

District Hospital Shopian 'ill prepared' to handle COVID-19 crisis

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,229,327 and 574,326, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,997,267 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,521,289), France (5,626,985), Turkey (4,751,026), Russia (4,732,981), the UK (4,427,446), Italy (3,994,894), Spain (3,504,799), Germany (3,351,014), Argentina (2,928,890), Colombia (2,824,626), Poland (2,776,927), Iran (2,459,906) and Mexico (2,336,944), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

COVID-19: India adds record 3,79,257 cases in single day

AAJ suspends all congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid

Representational Image

COVID19|84-hour lockdown in 11 districts from this evening

HC directs release of 2 PSA detainees

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 398,185 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,918), India (201,187), the UK (127,734), Italy (120,256), Russia (107,547), France (104,077), Germany (82,395), Spain (77,943), Colombia (72,725), Iran (70,966), Poland (66,533), Argentina (62,947), Peru (60,416) and South Africa (54,285).

Tagged in
Related News