Global Covid-19 caseload tops 150.9mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 18,762,976 cases.
 The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 150.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.17 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 150,972,476 and 3,176,054, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,345,038 and 575,921, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,659,011), France (5,677,835), Turkey (4,820,591), Russia (4,750,755), the UK (4,432,246), Italy (4,022,653), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,393,721), Argentina (2,977,363), Colombia (2,859,724), Poland (2,792,142), Iran (2,499,077) and Mexico (2,344,755), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 403,781 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (216,907), India (208,330), the UK (127,775), Italy (120,807), Russia (108,290), France (104,675), Germany (82,948), Spain (78,216), Colombia (73,720), Iran (71,758), Poland (67,502), Argentina (63,865), Peru (61,477) and South Africa (54,350).

