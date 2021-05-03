Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 11:05 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 152.4 mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,557,457 cases.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 152.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.19 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 152,475,547 and 3,198,397, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,420,918 and 577,041, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,713,393), Turkey (4,875,388), Russia (4,768,476), the UK (4,435,831), Italy (4,044,762), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,425,865), Argentina (3,005,259), Colombia (2,893,655), Poland (2,803,233), Iran (2,534,855), Mexico (2,348,873) and Ukraine (2,137,959), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 407,639 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (217,233), India (215,542), the UK (127,796), Italy (121,177), Russia (109,011), France (104,980), Germany (83,215), Spain (78,216), Colombia (74,428), Iran (72,484), Poland (68,068), Argentina (64,252), Peru (61,789) and South Africa (54,417).

