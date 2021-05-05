Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:30 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 153.9 mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,282,833 cases.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:30 AM
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 153.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.22 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 153,953,421 and 3,223,436, respectively.

Trending News
Sehrai was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC Jammu on Tuesday. [File/ GK]

Jailed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai passes away at Jammu hospital

Representational photo: Aman Farooq/GK

26-year-old non-local among 31 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll rises to 2,489

Representational Photo

'143 arrested for lockdown violations; 620 fined, 79 FIRs registered'

File Photo

KU to hold all pending exams online

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,510,922 and 578,407, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,282,833 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,856,888), France (5,741,537), Turkey (4,929,118), Russia (4,784,497), the UK (4,439,485), Italy (4,059,821), Spain (3,544,945), Germany (3,450,663), Argentina (3,047,417), Colombia (2,919,805), Poland (2,808,052), Iran (2,575,737), Mexico (2,352,964) and Ukraine (2,143,427), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File photo of Srinagar's tertiary care hospital, SMHS. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

COVID-19: After Jammu, routine surgeries at Kashmir hospitals deferred too

Sehrai was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC Jammu on Tuesday. [File/ GK]

Jailed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai passes away at Jammu hospital

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meets with Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar to tender her resignation as the CM, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Bengal CM 3rd time

Representational photo: Aman Farooq/GK

26-year-old non-local among 31 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll rises to 2,489

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 411,588 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (222,408), Mexico (217,740), the UK (127,803), Italy (121,738), Russia (109,670), France (105,548), Germany (83,711), Spain (78,399), Colombia (75,627), Iran (73,219), Poland (68,133), Argentina (65,202), Peru (62,674) and South Africa (54,511).

Tagged in
Related News