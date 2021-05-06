Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 11:29 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 154.7 mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,665,148 cases.
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 154.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.23 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 154,763,588 and 3,237,435, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,557,299 and 579,265, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,930,183), France (5,767,541), Turkey (4,955,594), Russia (4,792,354), the UK (4,441,642), Italy (4,070,400), Spain (3,551,262), Germany (3,471,616), Argentina (3,071,496), Colombia (2,934,611), Poland (2,811,951), Iran (2,591,609), Mexico (2,356,140) and Ukraine (2,146,121), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 414,399 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (226,188), Mexico (218,004), the UK (127,830), Italy (122,005), Russia (110,022), France (105,792), Germany (83,981), Spain (78,566), Colombia (76,015), Iran (73,568), Poland (68,482), Argentina (65,865), Peru (62,674) and South Africa (54,557).

