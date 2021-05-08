Latest News, World
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 156.4 mn

 The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 156.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.26 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 156,472,669 and 3,264,720, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,649,677 and 580,870, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,491,598 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,082,449), France (5,808,421), Turkey (4,998,089), Russia (4,808,133), the UK (4,446,752), Italy (4,092,747), Spain (3,567,408), Germany (3,507,730), Argentina (3,118,134), Colombia (2,968,626), Poland (2,824,425), Iran (2,627,094), Mexico (2,358,831) and Ukraine (2,160,809), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 419,114 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (234,083), Mexico (218,173), the UK (127,858), Italy (122,470), Russia (110,735), France (106,262), Germany (84,498), Spain (78,792), Colombia (76,867), Iran (74,241), Poland (69,445), Argentina (66,872), Peru (62,976) and South Africa (54,687).

