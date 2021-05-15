Latest News, World
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 161.5mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,046,809 cases.
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

 The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 161.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.35 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 161,548,671 and 3,352,915, respectively.

A body of patient who died of COVID-19 being laid down to offer funeral prayers in Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,893,031 and 585,224, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,046,809 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,519,525), France (5,909,386), Turkey (5,095,390), Russia (4,866,641), the UK (4,462,603), Italy (4,146,722), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,588,502), Argentina (3,269,466) and Colombia (3,084,460), the CSSE figures showed.

Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]

Dr Yasir Rather [Courtesy: Information Dept JK]

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 432,628 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (262,317), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,930), Italy (123,927), Russia (113,182) and France (107,584).

