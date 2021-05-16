Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 10:24 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 162.1mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,372,907 cases.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 10:24 AM
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

 The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 162.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.36 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 162,198,241 and 3,364,761, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo

Had prior inputs about Shopian IED blast: IGP Kashmir

Representation Photo

Low intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Shopian; no loss of life or injury reported

Senior KU professor G M Bhat passes away after battling COVID-19

File Photo of Mustafa Kamal

NC seeks comprehensive COVID sustenance package for J&K economy

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,923,318 and 585,699, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,372,907 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,586,534), France (5,925,071), Turkey (5,106,862), Russia (4,875,308), the UK (4,464,634), Italy (4,153,374), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,595,872), Argentina (3,290,935) and Colombia (3,103,333), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo

Had prior inputs about Shopian IED blast: IGP Kashmir

Representation Photo

Low intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Shopian; no loss of life or injury reported

A woman sitting outside a hospital in Jammu as she inhales through an oxygen cylinder, May 6, 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

India records 3.11 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19, 4,077 fatalities in single day

Senior KU professor G M Bhat passes away after battling COVID-19

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 434,715 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (266,207), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,937), Italy (124,063), Russia (113,541) and France (107,696).

Tagged in
Related News