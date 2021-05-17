Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 11:15 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 162.7mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,684,077 cases.
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 162.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.37 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 162,768,855 and 3,374,593, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,940,229 and 585,967, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,684,077 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,627,243), France (5,939,019), Turkey (5,117,374), Russia (4,883,734), the UK (4,466,589), Italy (4,159,122), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,602,939), Argentina (3,307,285) and Colombia (3,118,426), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 434,751 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (270,284), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,941), Italy (124,156), Russia (113,927) and France (107,777).

