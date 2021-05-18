Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 11:12 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 163.3mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 24,965,463 cases.
Health workers in PPE kit carry the body of Covid patient at Ruia hospital where 11 Covid patients died after oxygen disruption, in Tirupati on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. (ANI Photo)
Health workers in PPE kit carry the body of Covid patient at Ruia hospital where 11 Covid patients died after oxygen disruption, in Tirupati on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. (ANI Photo)

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 163.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.38 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 163,359,299 and 3,385,244, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,994,232 and 586,350, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,657,391), France (5,942,369), Turkey (5,127,548), Russia (4,892,938), the UK (4,468,570), Italy (4,162,576), Spain (3,615,860), Germany (3,608,320), Argentina (3,335,965) and Colombia (3,131,410), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 436,537 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (274,390), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,946), Italy (124,296), Russia (114,263) and France (107,973).

