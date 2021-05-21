Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 10:08 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.2mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 25,772,440 cases.
Athrout (NGO) preparing a 100-bed COVID facility named as 'Oxygen Sarai’ at Hajj House in Srinagar, Thursday, May 06, 2021. [File/ GK]
Athrout (NGO) preparing a 100-bed COVID facility named as ‘Oxygen Sarai’ at Hajj House in Srinagar, Thursday, May 06, 2021. [File/ GK]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 165,253,588 and 3,425,648, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,055,801 and 588,531, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,894,094), France (5,979,099), Turkey (5,160,423), Russia (4,917,906), the UK (4,471,061), Italy (4,178,261), Germany (3,638,504), Spain (3,631,661), Argentina (3,447,044) and Colombia (3,177,212), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 444,094 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (287,122), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,963), Italy (124,810), Russia (115,393) and France (108,343).

