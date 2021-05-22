Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 10:53 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.8mn


A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.43 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 165,862,407 and 3,438,086, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,084,897 and 589,223, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,031,991 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,970,949), France (5,979,369), Turkey (5,169,951), Russia (4,926,717), the UK (4,473,772), Italy (4,183,476), Germany (3,646,600), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,482,512) and Colombia (3,192,050), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 446,309 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (291,331), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,972), Italy (125,028), Russia (115,764) and France (108,343).

