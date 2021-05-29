Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 10:00 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 168.5mn: WHO

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 454,429 fatalities.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 10:00 AM
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]
A medic checks on a COVID-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, April 30, 2021. [ANI]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 168.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.50 million, according to official figures published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of Saturday morning, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 168,599,045 confirmed cases and 3,507,477, respectively.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,869,009 and 586,890, respectively, according to the WHO.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,555,457 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,535,701), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,044,459), the UK (4,473,681), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,669,870), Spain (3,663,176), Argentina (3,622,135) and Colombia (3,294,101), the WHO figures showed.

Latest News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Representational Image

Facebook purged 150 covert influence operations in last 4 years

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 454,429 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,895), Mexico (222,232), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,406) and France (108,354).

Tagged in
Related News