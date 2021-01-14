Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 10:21 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 92 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,495,147, while the country's death toll soared to 151,529.



 The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 92 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.97 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 92,291,033 and 1,961,987, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 23,067,796 and 384,604, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,495,147, while the country’s death toll soared to 151,529.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,256,536), Russia (3,434,934), the UK (3,220,953), France (2,888,292), Turkey (2,355,839), Italy (2,319,036), Spain (2,176,089), Germany (1,981,013), Colombia (1,831,980), Argentina (1,757,429), Mexico (1,556,028), Poland (1,404,905), Iran (1,305,339), South Africa (1,278,303), Ukraine (1,166,958) and Peru (1,040,231), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 205,964.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (135,682), the UK (84,910), Italy (80,326), France (69,168), Russia (62,463), Iran (56,457), Spain (52,878), Colombia (47,124), Argentina (44,983), Germany (43,604), Peru (38,399), South Africa (35,140), Poland (32,074), Indonesia (24,951), Turkey (23,325), Ukraine (21,121) and Belgium (20,194).

