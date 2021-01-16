Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 9:36 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 93.7 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,527,683, while the country's death toll soared to 151,918.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 9:36 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 93.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 93,787,372 and 2,006,987, respectively.

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 23,520,563 and 391,922, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,527,683, while the country’s death toll soared to 151,918.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,393,492), Russia (3,483,531), the UK (3,325,642), France (2,931,396), Turkey (2,373,115), Italy (2,352,423), Spain (2,252,164), Germany (2,023,801), Colombia (1,870,179), Argentina (1,783,047), Mexico (1,588,369), Poland (1,422,320), Iran (1,318,295), South Africa (1,311,686), Ukraine (1,183,963) and Peru (1,048,662), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Image

Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 sleeping workers from Rajasthan to death

Representational Photo

Bharat Biotech asks people with fever, pregnant women to avoid Covaxin

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 95.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 208,246.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (137,916), the UK (87,448), Italy (81,325), France (70,090), Russia (63,558), Iran (56,621), Spain (53,314), Colombia (47,868), Germany (45,705), Argentina (45,227), Peru (38,564), South Africa (36,467), Poland (32,844), Indonesia (25,484), Turkey (23,664), Ukraine (21,479) and Belgium (20,294).

Tagged in
Related News