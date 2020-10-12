Health, Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 10:39 AM

Global Covid-19 cases nearing 37.4mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,053,806, while the country's death toll soared to 108,334
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 10:39 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News

Newly-inaugurated bridges to strengthen connectivity, increase operational efficiency of defence forces: J&K Lt. Governor

IGP Vijay Kumar/GK

PSA against 3 Shopian schoolteachers as students, alumni found involved in militant activities: Cops

DGP IGP joint press conference. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Only one militant active in Srinagar, says DGP after LeT commander killed in Rambagh gunfight

Representational Photo

Ladakh records 22 new cases, 64 more patients cured

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,761,637 and 214,767, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,053,806, while the country’s death toll soared to 108,334.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,094,979), Russia (1,291,687), Colombia (911,316), Argentina (894,206), Spain (861,112), Peru (846,088), Mexico (817,503), France (732,434), South Africa (692,471), the UK (606,447), Iran (500,075), Chile (479,595), Iraq (402,330), Bangladesh (378,266), and Italy (354,950), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

Farooq never said Art 370 would be restored with China's help, BJP twisting his remarks: NC

Representational Image

Govt announces Rs 73,000 cr package to stimulate economy, boost demand

File Pic Dr. Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Article 370 seditious, anti-national: BJP

Newly-inaugurated bridges to strengthen connectivity, increase operational efficiency of defence forces: J&K Lt. Governor

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 150,488.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,781), the UK (42,915), Italy (36,166), Peru (33,223), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,544), Colombia (27,834), Argentina (23,868), Russia (22,471), South Africa (17,780), Chile (13,272), Ecuador (12,191), Indonesia (11,844) and Belgium (10,175).

Tagged in
Related News