Health, Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 10:25 AM

Global Covid-19 cases nearing 43mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 118,534.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 10:25 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 43 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,152,770, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 42,918,008, while the death toll surged to 1,152,773, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
Representational Image

CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

File Photo of Omar Abdullah

Please don't presume what SC will say on restoration of Article 370: Omar takes swipe at Prasad

Sr Doctors of Animal Husbandry Department seek promotions

PDP condoles demise of Laigaroo's uncle

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,633,194 and 225,215, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country’s death toll soared to 118,534.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,380,635), Russia (1,503,652), France (1,503,652), Argentina (1,090,589), Spain (1,046,132), Colombia (1,015,885), Mexico (891,160), Peru (886,214), the UK (876,840), South Africa (715,868), Iran (568,896), Italy (525,782), Chile (502,063), Iraq (451,707) and Germany (437,698), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Image

India, US hold Defence Minister-level talks

GK Photo

BJP supporters take out 'Tiranga rally' in Srinagar

Representational Image

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of truce violations

Representational Photo of Globalisation. Source: Wikipedia / Pascal Kirchmair

Global trade making water, energy insecurity worse: Study

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 156,903.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (88,743), the UK (44,986), Italy (37,338), Spain (34,752), France (34,673), Peru (34,095), Iran (32,616), Colombia (30,000), Argentina (28,896), Russia (25,875), South Africa (18,968), Chile (13,944), Indonesia (13,299), Ecuador (12,553), Belgium (10,737), Iraq (10,623) and Germany (10,044).

Tagged in
Related News