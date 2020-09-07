Health, Latest News, World
Washington ,
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 27mn: Johns Hopkins


The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 27 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 882,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,275,614 and 188,932 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 4,137,521 infections and 126,650 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (4,113,811), and is followed by Russia (1,022,228), Peru (683,702), Colombia (658,456), South Africa (638,517), Mexico (634,023), Spain (498,989), Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), France (347,268), Bangladesh (325,157), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,509), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370), Germany 251,728), Philippines (237,365), Indonesia (194,109), Ukraine (139,171), Canada (133,890), Israel (130,644), Bolivia (120,241), Qatar (120,095), Ecuador (118,045) and Kazakhstan (106,301), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (70,626), Mexico (67,558), the UK (41,640), Italy (35,541), France (30,730), Spain (29,418), Peru (29,687), Iran (22,293), Colombia (21,156), Russia (17,768), South Africa (14,889) and Chile (11,592).

