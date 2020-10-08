Health, Latest News, World
Washington ,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 9:08 AM

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 36mn mark: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,757,131, while the country's death toll soared to 104,555.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 36 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,054,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,068,991 and the fatalities increased to 1,054,609, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,547,929 and 211,753, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,757,131, while the country’s death toll soared to 104,555.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,000,694), Russia (1,242,258), Colombia (877,684), Argentina (840,915), Spain (835,901), Peru (832,929), Mexico (799,188), France (693,603), South Africa (685,155), the UK (546,952), Iran (483,844), Chile (474,440), Iraq (391,044), Bangladesh (373,151), and Saudi Arabia (337,711), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 148,228.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (82,726), the UK (42,605), Italy (36,061), Peru (32,914), Spain (32,562), France (32,463), Iran (27,658), Colombia (27,180), Argentina (22,226), Russia (21,755), South Africa (17,248), Chile (13,090), Ecuador (11,743), Indonesia (11,472) and Belgium (10,092).

