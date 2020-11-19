Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:50 AM

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 56mn mark: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 56 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.34 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 56,178,674 and 1,348,348, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 11,525,149 and 250,483, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,912,907, while the country’s death toll soared to 130,993.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,945,849), France (2,115,717), Russia (1,975,629), Spain (1,525,341), the UK (1,434,004), Argentina (1,339,337), Italy (1,272,352), Colombia (1,218,003) and Mexico (1,015,071), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 167,455.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (99,528), the UK (53,368), Italy (47,217), France (46,772), Iran (42,941), Spain (42,039), Argentina (36,347), Peru (35,317), Colombia (34,563), Russia (34,068) and South Africa (20,556).

