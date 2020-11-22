Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 10:26 AM

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 58mn mark: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,050,597, while the country's death toll soared to 132,726.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 58 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.37 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 58,035,296 and 1,379,508, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 12,079,296 and 255,804, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,050,597, while the country’s death toll soared to 132,726.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,178,023), Russia (2,047,563), Spain (1,556,730), the UK (1,497,129), Argentina (1,366,182), Italy (1,380,531), Colombia (1,240,493) and Mexico (1,025,969), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 168,989.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (100,823), the UK (54,721), Italy (49,261), France (48,593), Iran (44,327), Spain (42,619), Argentina (36,902), Peru (35,484), Russia (35,442), Colombia (35,104) and South Africa (20,845).

