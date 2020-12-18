Health, Latest News
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:17 AM

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 74.8mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 17,192,376 and 310,424, respectively.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:17 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 74.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.66 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 74,875,300 and 1,660,132, respectively.

Trending News
Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Greater Kashmir

PAGD should abstain from propagandist politics: Usman

Photo Source: Facebook/ Mudasir Ali

KWJA urges DHSK to expedite probe into death of Mudasair Ali

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 17,192,376 and 310,424, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,956,557, while the country’s death toll soared to 144,451.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,736,727), France (2,483,524), Turkey (1,955,680), the UK (1,954,268), Italy (1,906,377), Spain (1,785,421), Argentina (1,524,372), Colombia (1,468,795), Germany (1,438,438), Mexico (1,277,499), Poland (1,171,854) and Iran (1,138,530), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Photo

India reports 24,337 new cases; tally increases to 1,00,55,560

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Focus on Building Human Capital

Representational Pic

SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 184,827.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (115,769), Italy (67,220), the UK (66,150), France (59,733), Iran (53,095), Spain (48,777), Russia (48,568), Argentina (41,534), Colombia (39,787), Peru (36,858), Germany (24,611), Poland (24,345) and South Africa (24,011).

Tagged in ,
Related News