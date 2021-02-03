Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 10:23 AM

Global COVID-19 cases top 103.8mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 26,431,145 and 446,744, respectively, according to the CSSE.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 10:23 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The total number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 103.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 103,851,556 and 2,252,034, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

House gutted in Sopore

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 26,431,145 and 446,744, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,776,245.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,283,418), the UK (3,863,757), Russia (3,842,145), France (3,283,645), Spain (2,851,869), Italy (2,570,608), Turkey (2,492,977), Germany (2,239,968), Colombia (2,114,597), Argentina (1,943,548), Mexico (1,874,092), Poland (1,520,215), South Africa (1,458,958), Iran (1,431,416), Ukraine (1,266,464), Peru (1,142,716) and Indonesia (1,099,687), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo. Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM

'Flash Mob' to 'Hashtags': Keeping Delhi Police on their toes

174 doctors, 116 nurses, 199 health workers died due to COVID-19: Govt

Centre decides to induct more private sector specialists in govt departments

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 226,309, followed by Mexico (159,533) on the third place and India (154,486) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (108,225), Italy (89,344), France (77,383), Russia (72,982), Spain (59,805), Iran (58,110), Germany (58,276), Colombia (54,576), Argentina (48,426), South Africa (44,946), Peru (41,181), Poland (37,476), Indonesia (30,581), Turkey (26,237), Ukraine (24,100) and Belgium (21,173).

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News