Global Covid-19 cases top 106.4 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,838,194.
Image for representational purpose only. [File]
Image for representational purpose only. [File]

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 106.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.32 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 106,455,846 and 2,324,794, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,088,044 and 464,845, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,838,194.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,524,640), the UK (3,971,314), Russia (3,939,162), France (3,400,323), Spain (2,989,085), Italy (2,644,707), Turkey (2,539,559), Germany (2,296,323), Colombia (2,161,462), Argentina (1,985,501), Mexico (1,936,013), Poland (1,552,686), South Africa (1,477,511), Iran (1,473,756), Ukraine (1,291,025), Peru (1,186,698), Indonesia (1,166,079), Czech Republic (1,037,405) and the Netherlands (1,021,966), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 231,534, followed by Mexico (166,731) on the third place and India (155,080) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (113,014), Italy (91,580), France (79,571), Russia (75,828), Spain (62,295), Germany (61,873), Iran (58,536), Colombia (56,290), Argentina (49,398), South Africa (46,473), Peru (42,308), Poland (39,132), Indonesia (31,763), Turkey (26,900), Ukraine (24,884), Belgium (21,389) and Canada (20,830).

