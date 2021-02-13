Latest News, World
Global Covid-19 cases top 108 million: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,880,603.
Representational Image

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 108 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.38 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 108,156,270 and 2,382,172, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,489,619 and 480,748, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,880,603.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,765,455), the UK (4,025,574), Russia (3,997,989), France (3,466,629), Spain (3,056,035), Italy (2,697,296), Turkey (2,572,190), Germany (2,330,422), Colombia (2,185,169), Argentina (2,015,496), Mexico (1,968,566), Poland (1,577,036), Iran (1,503,753), South Africa (1,487,681), Ukraine (1,307,806), Peru (1,212,309), Indonesia (1,201,859), Czech Republic (1,073,966) and the Netherlands (1,035,841), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 237,489, followed by Mexico (172,557) on the third place and India (155,447) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (116,507), Italy (93,045), France (80,954), Russia (77,911), Spain (64,747), Germany (64,402), Iran (58,809), Colombia (57,196), Argentina (50,029), South Africa (47,670), Peru (43,045), Poland (40,424), Indonesia (32,656), Turkey (27,284), Ukraine (25,457), Belgium (21,551) and Canada (21,168).

