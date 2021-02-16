Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:33 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 109 million: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,916,589.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:33 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 109 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.40 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 109,140,617 and 2,407,537, respectively.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,692,690 and 486,317, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,916,589.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,866,710), UK (4,059,695), Russia (4,040,505), France (3,528,856), Spain (3,086,286), Italy (2,729,223), Turkey (2,594,128), Germany (2,346,876), Colombia (2,198,549), Argentina (2,029,057), Mexico (1,995,892), Poland (1,591,497), Iran (1,526,023), South Africa (1,492,909), Ukraine (1,319,060), Peru (1,235,298), Indonesia (1,223,930), Czech Republic (1,090,860) and the Netherlands (1,046,381), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 239,773, followed by Mexico (174,657) on the third place and India (155,732) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (117,622), Italy (93,835), France (82,374), Russia (79,210), Spain (65,449), Germany (65,288), Iran (59,028), Colombia (57,786), Argentina (50,327), South Africa (48,094), Peru (43,703), 40,832 (Poland), Indonesia (33,367), Turkey (27,562), Ukraine (25,702), Belgium (21,662) and Canada (21,298).

Tagged in
Related News