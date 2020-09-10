Health, Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 9:23 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 27.7mn: Johns Hopkins

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,370,128, while the country's death toll stood at 73,890.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 9:23 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 901,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,719,952 and the fatalities rose to 901,050, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,359,313 and 190,796 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,370,128, while the country’s death toll stood at 73,890.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), Colombia (679,513), Mexico (647,321), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379), Argentina (512,293), Chile (427,027), Iran (393,425), France (383,272), the UK (357,597), Bangladesh (331,078), Saudi Arabia (323,012), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (284,943), Italy (281,583), Iraq (273,821), Germany (256,433), Philippines (256,433), Indonesia (245,143), Ukraine (146,511), Israel (141,097), Canada (136,135), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,846), Ecuador (112,166), Kazakhstan (106,498), Dominican Republic (100,937) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Swami Agnivesh in File Photo

Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, passes away at 80

Representational Photo

China sets up military base at Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, cutting off Indian Army

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (128,539), Mexico (69,049), the UK (41,683), Italy (35,577), France (30,805), Peru (30,123), Spain (29,628), Iran (22,669), Colombia (21,817), Russia (18,080), South Africa (15,168), Chile (11,702) and Argentina (10,658).

Related News