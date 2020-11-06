Health, Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 10:30 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 48.5mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 48.5 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,231,610, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 48,590,825 and 1,231,616, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,604,077 and 234,904, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,364,086, while the country’s death toll soared to 124,315.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,590,025), Russia (1,699,695), France (1,648,989), Spain (1,306,316), Argentina (1,217,028), the UK (1,126,469), Colombia (1,117,983), Mexico (943,630), Peru (911,787), Italy (824,879), South Africa (732,414), Iran (654,936), Germany (619,186), Chile (516,582), and Iraq (489,571), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 161,106.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (93,228), the UK (48,210), Italy (40,192), France (39,088), Spain (38,486), Iran (36,985), Peru (34,671), Argentina (32,766), Colombia (32,209), Russia (29,285), South Africa (19,677), Chile (14,404), Indonesia (14,348), Ecuador (12,730), Belgium (12,331), Iraq (11,175), Germany (11,006), Turkey

