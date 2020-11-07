Health, Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 11:09 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 49mn mark: Johns Hopkins

Representational Photo
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 49 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,241,360, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 49,228,536 and 1,241,366, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,727,345 and 236,025, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,411,724, while the country’s death toll soared to 124,985.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,631,181), Russia (1,720,063), France (1,709,716), Spain (1,328,832), Argentina (1,228,814), the UK (1,149,791), Colombia (1,127,733), Mexico (949,197), Peru (914,722), Italy (862,681), South Africa (734,175), Iran (663,800), Germany (641,362), Chile (518,390), and Poland (493,765), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 162,015.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (93,772), the UK (48,565), Italy (40,638), France (39,916), Spain (38,833), Iran (37,409), Peru (34,730), Argentina (33,136), Colombia (32,405), Russia (29,654), South Africa (19,749), Chile (14,450), Indonesia (14,442), Ecuador (12,761), Belgium (12,520), Iraq (11,244), Germany (11,153), Turkey (10,722) and Canada (10,484).

