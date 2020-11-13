Health, Latest News
Washington,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 10:59 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 52.6mn: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 52.6 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,291,920, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 52,643,939 and 1,291,921, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,535,828 and 242,654, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,683,916, while the country’s death toll soared to 128,121.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,747,660), France (1,914,918), Russia (1,822,345), Spain (1,417,709), Argentina (1,273,356), the UK (1,260,198), Colombia (1,165,326) and Italy (1,028,424), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 163,368.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (96,430), the UK (50,457), Italy (42,953), France (42,599), Spain (40,105), Iran (39,664), Peru (34,992), Argentina (34,531), Colombia (33,312) and Russia (31,326).

