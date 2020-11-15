Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 11:53 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 53.8mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,773,479, while the country's death toll soared to 129,188.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53.8 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,309,780, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,843,270 and 1,309,784, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,888,372 and 245,574, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,848,959), France (1,915,713), Russia (1,887,836), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,347,907), Argentina (1,304,846), Colombia (1,191,634) and Italy (1,144,552), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 165,658.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,624), the UK (51,858), Italy (44,683), France (42,600), Iran (41,034), Spain (40,769), Peru (35,307), Argentina (35,106), Colombia (33,829), Russia (32,536) and South Africa (20,206).

