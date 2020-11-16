Health, Latest News
Washington,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:05 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 54.3mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,814,579, while the country's death toll soared to 129,635.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 54.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,316,130, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 54,320,021 and 1,316,133, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 11,029,470 and 246,129, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,814,579, while the country’s death toll soared to 129,635.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,863,093), France (1,915,713), Russia (1,910,149), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,372,884), Argentina (1,310,491), Colombia (1,198,746), Italy (1,178,529) and Mexico (1,003,253), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 165,798.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (98,259), the UK (52,026), Italy (45,229), France (42,601), Iran (41,493), Spain (40,769), Peru (35,436), Argentina (35,177), Colombia (34,031), Russia (32,885) and South Africa (20,241).

