Health, Latest News
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 11:04 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 61.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 11:04 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 61.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 61,585,651 and 1,441,875, respectively.

Trending News
Representational Photo. Source: picpedia.org

Uri resident found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chattabal Srinagar

Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,309,787, while the country’s death toll soared to 135,715.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,238,350), France (2,248,209), Russia (2,196,691), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,593,248), Italy (1,538,217), Argentina (1,407,277), Colombia (1,290,510), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,027,327), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Photo. Source: picpedia.org

Uri resident found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chattabal Srinagar

Representational Photo. Source: Wikimedia Commons

30 dead, 24 injured in Afghan suicide bombing

Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 171,974.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (104,242), the UK (57,648), Italy (53,677), France (51,999), Iran (47,095), Spain (44,668), Argentina (38,216), Russia (38,175), Colombia (36,214), Peru (35,785) and South Africa (21,378).

Tagged in ,
Related News