IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 30, 2020, 10:35 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 62.6mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,374,162 and 266,838, respectively.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 62.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 62,670,153 and 1,458,360, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 13,374,162 and 266,838, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,392,919, while the country’s death toll soared to 136,696.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,314,740), France (2,270,573), Russia (2,249,890), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,621,305), Italy (1,585,178), Argentina (1,418,807), Colombia (1,308,376), Mexico (1,101,403) and Germany (1,055,607), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 172,833.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (105,459), the UK (58,342), Italy (54,904), France (52,410), Iran (47,874), Spain (44,668), Russia (39,127), Argentina (38,473), Colombia (36,584), Peru (35,879) and South Africa (21,477).

