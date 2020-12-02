Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 2:54 PM

Global Covid-19 cases top 63.8mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,462,809, while the country's death toll soared to 138,122.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 2:54 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 63.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.48 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 63,839,023 and 1,480,516, respectively.

Trending News
The award has been introduced by the Rajputana Rifles, one of the oldest rifle regiments of the Indian Army. Twenty-two-year-old Fayaz was posted with 2 Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor in Jammu region.

Army institutes award in memory of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz

[Image for representational purpose only]. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Minimum temperatures dip below zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Students in dilemma as B.Ed, ICMR JRF test dates clash

Representational Photo

Minor boy who went missing last evening found dead in Budgam

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 13,721,304 and 270,645, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,462,809, while the country’s death toll soared to 138,122.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,386,787), Russia (2,302,062), France (2,275,429), Spain (1,656,444), the UK (1,647,230), Italy (1,620,901), Argentina (1,432,570), Colombia (1,324,792), Mexico (1,122,362) and Germany (1,094,678), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Image/ Scott Bauer, USDA ARS/US Agriculture department/Wikimedia Commons

Honey sold by major brands in India adulterated with sugar syrup: CSE

The award has been introduced by the Rajputana Rifles, one of the oldest rifle regiments of the Indian Army. Twenty-two-year-old Fayaz was posted with 2 Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor in Jammu region.

Army institutes award in memory of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz

Representational Image

J&K's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,11,130 with 452 fresh infections

GK photo

Three injured after cab hit by tanker rolls down into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 173,817.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (106,765), the UK (59,148), Italy (56,361), France (52,821), Iran (48,628), Spain (45,511), Russia (40,050), Argentina (38,928), Colombia (36,934), Peru (35,966) and South Africa (21,644).

Tagged in
Related News