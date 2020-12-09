Latest News, World
Global Covid-19 cases top 68 million: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 68 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.55 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 68,177,887 and 1,556,062, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 15,163,278 and 286,232, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,703,770, while the country’s death toll soared to 140,958.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,492,713), France (2,363,196), Italy (1,757,394), the UK (1,754,881), Spain (1,702,328), Argentina (1,469,919), Colombia (1,384,610), Germany (1,218,561), Mexico (1,193,255), Poland (1,076,180) and Iran (1,062,397), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 178,159.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (110,874), the UK (62,130), Italy (61,240), France (56,453), Iran (50,917), Spain (46,646), Russia (43,674), Argentina (40,009), Colombia (38,158), Peru (36,274), South Africa (22,432) and Poland (20,592).

