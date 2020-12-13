Health, Latest News
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 10:36 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 71.6mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 16,045,596 and 297,789, respectively.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 10:36 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 71.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.60 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 71,623,753 and 1,603,577, respectively.

Trending News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 16,045,596 and 297,789, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,826,775, while the country’s death toll soared to 142,628.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,880,127), Russia (2,602,048), France (2,405,255), the UK (1,835,949), Italy (1,825,775), Turkey (1,809,809), Spain (1,730,575), Argentina (1,494,602), Colombia (1,417,072), Germany (1,320,588), Mexico (1,229,379), Poland (1,126,700) and Iran (1,100,818), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo

Ladakh LG wishes Losar greetings to people

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar during his speech at the festival on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar

Festival of short films on Covid-19 held in Delhi

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 181,123.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (113,019), the UK (64,123), Italy (64,036), France (57,671), Iran (51,949), Spain (47,624), Russia (45,923), Argentina (40,668), Colombia (38,866), Peru (36,544), South Africa (23,106), Poland (22,676) and Germany (21,651 ).

Tagged in ,
Related News