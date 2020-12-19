Health, Latest News
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 9:42 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 75.5mn: Johns Hopkins

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 17,442,180 and 313,246, respectively.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 75.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.67 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 75,588,781 and 1,672,826, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 17,442,180 and 313,246, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,979,447, while the country’s death toll soared to 144,789.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,162,978), Russia (2,764,843), France (2,499,465), the UK (1,982,828), Turkey (1,982,090), Italy (1,921,778), Spain (1,797,236), Argentina (1,531,374), Colombia (1,482,072), Germany (1,469,991), Mexico (1,289,298), Poland (1,182,864) and Iran (1,145,651), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 185,650.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (116,487), Italy (67,894), the UK (66,640), France (60,343), Iran (53,273), Russia (49,170), Spain (48,926), Argentina (41,672), Colombia (40,019), Peru (36,858), Germany (25,413), Poland (24,771) and South Africa (24,285).

