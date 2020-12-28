Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 9:44 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 80.7mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,187,850, while the country's death toll soared to 147,622.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 9:44 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 80.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,751,164 and 1,764,215, respectively.

Trending News

Webinar on career counselling held at Amar Singh College

1992 positions lying vacant in Education Department Kashmir

Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Awantipora

Greater Kashmir

Taleem Ke Asool released in Shopian

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 19,129,368 and 333,110, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,187,850, while the country’s death toll soared to 147,622.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,019,972), France (2,616,510), the UK (2,295,228), Turkey (2,147,578), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,658,637), Colombia (1,594,497), Argentina (1,583,297), Mexico (1,377,217), Poland (1,257,799), Iran (1,200,465), Ukraine (1,056,265), Peru (1,005,546) and South Africa (1,004,413), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo of Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan

DAK sounds new COVID19 strain alert in Kashmir

File Representational Photo

1 person dies of COVID19, 217 test positive in J&K

Representational Image

X-ray machine in South Kashmir hospital defunct for 13 years

Representational Photo

COVID restrictions extended in J&K till January 31

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 191,139.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (122,426), Italy (71,925), the UK (70,860), France (62,867), Iran (54,693), Russia (54,080), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,650), Colombia (42,171), Peru (37,368), Germany (30,033), Poland (27,118), South Africa (26,735) and Indonesia (21,237).

Tagged in
Related News