Washington,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 10:49 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 86 million: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,356,844, while the country's death toll soared to 149,850.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 86 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.86 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 86,379,672 and 1,867,585, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 21,044,020 and 357,156, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,810,400), Russia (3,250,713), the UK (2,782,709), France (2,737,884), Turkey (2,270,101), Italy (2,181,619), Spain (1,982,544), Germany (1,814,565), Colombia (1,702,966), Argentina (1,662,730), Mexico (1,466,490), Poland (1,330,543), Iran (1,255,620), Ukraine (1,117,256), South Africa (1,127,759), and Peru (1,019,475), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 197,732.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (128,822), Italy (76,329), the UK (76,428), France (66,417), Russia (58,706), Iran (55,748), Spain (51,430), Colombia (44,428), Argentina (43,785), Peru (37,830), Germany (36,086), South Africa (30,524), Poland (23,502), Indonesia (23,109) and Turkey (21,879).

