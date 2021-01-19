Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 10:39 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 95.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,571,773, while the country's death toll soared to 152,419.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

 The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 95.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.03 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 95,530,563 and 2,039,283, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 24,073,555 and 398,977, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,511,770), Russia (3,552,888), the UK (3,443,350), France (2,972,889), Turkey (2,392,963), Italy (2,390,102), Spain (2,336,451), Germany (2,059,382), Colombia (1,923,132), Argentina (1,807,428), Mexico (1,641,428), Poland (1,438,914), South Africa (1,346,936), Iran (1,336,217), Ukraine (1,201,894) and Peru (1,060,567), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 210,299.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (140,704), the UK (90,031), Italy (82,554), France (70,826), Russia (65,059), Iran (56,886), Spain (53,769), Colombia (49,004), Germany (47,263), Argentina (45,832), Peru (38,770), South Africa (37,449), Poland (33,407), Indonesia (26,282), Turkey (24,161), Ukraine (21,847) and Belgium (20,435).

