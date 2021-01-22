Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 9:18 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 97.4 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,610,883, while the country's death toll soared to 152,869.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 9:18 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 97.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.08 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 97,460,188 and 2,088,392, respectively.

Trending News

Kupwara upper reaches still cut-off

The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]

Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

Dr Javed Ahmad conducted proceedings of the lecture while Dr Parvez Ahmad delivered a vote of thanks.

KU organises Professor Majid Husain Memorial Lecture

The musician is in awe of the amazing locations of the valley and termed Kashmir as the perfect location for the film shootings.

Bollywood composer Salim Merchant spellbound by Kashmir on maiden visit; wishes to hold music concert in valley

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 24,619,597 and 409,877, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,610,883, while the country’s death toll soared to 152,869.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,697,368), Russia (3,616,680), the UK (3,553,773), France (3,046,371), Spain (2,456,675), Italy (2,428,221), Turkey (2,412,505), Germany (2,108,895), Colombia (1,972,345), Argentina (1,843,077), Mexico (1,688,944), Poland (1,457,755), South Africa (1,380,807), Iran (1,354,520), Ukraine (1,216,780) and Peru (1,073,214), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo

BJP will form govt in J&K soon: Raina

DSEJ releases digital calendar in regional languages

NGCD awareness events held at Rajouri

NGCD: DC Kishtwar felicitates mothers blessed with girl child

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 214,147.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (144,371), the UK (94,765), Italy (84,202), France (72,139), Russia (66,810), Iran (57,150), Spain (55,041), Germany (50,381), Colombia (50,187), Argentina (46,355), South Africa (39,501), Peru (39,044), Poland (34,561), Indonesia (27,203), Turkey (27,203), Ukraine (22,521) and Belgium (20,572).

Tagged in
Related News