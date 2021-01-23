Latest News, World
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 9:38 AM

Global Covid-19 cases top 98mn mark: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,625,428, while the country's death toll soared to 153,032.
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 98 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.1 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 98,129,394 and 2,105,056, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 24,815,084 and 413,925, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,753,920), Russia (3,637,862), the UK (3,594,094), France (3,069,695), Spain (2,499,560), Italy (2,441,854), Turkey (2,418,472), Germany (2,125,261), Colombia (1,987,418), Argentina (1,853,830), Mexico (1,711,283), Poland (1,464,448), South Africa (1,392,568), Iran (1,360,852), Ukraine (1,222,459) and Peru (1,082,907), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 215,243.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (146,174), the UK (96,166), Italy (84,674), France (72,788), Russia (67,376), Iran (57,225), Spain (55,441), Germany (51,277), Colombia (50,586), Argentina (46,575), South Africa (40,076), Peru (39,274), Poland (34,908), Indonesia (27,453), Turkey (24,789), Ukraine (22,698) and Belgium (20,620).

