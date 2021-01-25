Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 10:52 AM

Global Covid cases surpass 99 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,654,533, while the country's death toll soared to 153,339.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 10:52 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

 The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 99 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.12 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 99,152,014 and 2,128,721, respectively.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 25,123,857 and 419,204, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,654,533, while the country’s death toll soared to 153,339.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,844,577), Russia (3,679,247), the UK (3,657,857), France (3,112,055), Spain (2,499,560), Italy (2,466,813), Turkey (2,429,605), Germany (2,147,814), Colombia (2,015,485), Argentina (1,867,223), Mexico (1,752,347), Poland (1,475,445), South Africa (1,412,986), Iran (1,372,977), Ukraine (1,231,965) and Peru (1,082,907), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Representational Photo

J&K sees another COVID-19 death, 74 new cases

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 217,037.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (149,614), the UK (98,129), Italy (85,461), France (73,190), Russia (68,397), Iran (57,383), Spain (55,441), Germany (52,168), Colombia (51,374), Argentina (46,827), South Africa (40,874), Peru (39,274), Poland (35,363), Indonesia (27,835), Turkey (25,073), Ukraine (22,926) and Belgium (20,726).

Tagged in
Related News