Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 10:22 AM

Global Covid cases top 110.2 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,950,201.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 10:22 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 110.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 110,289,988 and 2,441,112, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

January snow keeps Gurez village out of bounds in February end

Greater Kashmir

Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

Illegal excavation, transportation of Sand | Ganderbal Police arrests 2 persons, seize vehicles

Airlifting of students from Gurez | JK Students Association thanks Div Com, DC Bandipora

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,895,777 and 493,082, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,950,201.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,030,626), the UK (4,095,187), Russia (4,079,407), France (3,596,156), Spain (3,121,687), Italy (2,765,412), Turkey (2,616,600), Germany (2,372,209), Colombia (2,212,525), Argentina (2,046,795), Mexico (2,022,662), Poland (1,614,446), Iran (1,550,142), South Africa (1,498,766), Ukraine (1,333,332), Indonesia (1,252,685), Peru (1,252,137), Czech Republic (1,123,252) and the Netherlands (1,057,116), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

Gulmarg Igloo Café, a major tourist attraction

Al-Badr OGW arrested: IGP

Army awards compensation to porters

Representational Pic

Man found hanging with tree in Rajouri village

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 243,457, followed by Mexico (178,108) on the third place and India (156,014) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (119,614), Italy (94,887), France (83,542), Russia (80,587), Germany (66,951), Spain (66,704), Iran (59,264), Colombia (58,334), Argentina (50,857), South Africa (48,708), Peru (44,308), Poland (41,582), Indonesia (33,969), Turkey (27,821), Ukraine (26,191), Belgium (21,821) and Canada (21,509).

Tagged in
Related News