Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 11:39 AM

Global Covid cases top 111.3 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,991,651 .
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 11:39 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 111.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.46 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 111,338,617 and 2,465,846 respectively.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Transporters defer strike in Jammu and Kashmir

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

September 4 Kupwara gunfight: Identity of third militant established in DNA test

Representational Photo

Decomposed body recovered in south Kashmir's Anantnag

KU annual festival 'Sonzal' from March 20, VC unveils poster 

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,133,627 and 498,879 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,991,651 .

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,168,174), the UK (4,127,574), Russia (4,117,992), France (3,597,540), Spain (3,133,122), Italy (2,809,246), Turkey (2,638,422), Germany (2,394,515), Colombia (2,226,262), Argentina (2,064,334), Mexico (2,041,380), Poland (1,638,767), Iran (1,574,012), South Africa (1,503,796), Ukraine (1,351,190), Indonesia (1,278,653), Peru (1,275,899), Czech Republic (1,153,159) and the Netherlands (1,071,223), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
GK File Photo

Transporters defer strike in Jammu and Kashmir

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

September 4 Kupwara gunfight: Identity of third militant established in DNA test

Representational Photo

Decomposed body recovered in south Kashmir's Anantnag

KU annual festival 'Sonzal' from March 20, VC unveils poster 

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 246,504, followed by Mexico 180,107 on the third place and India 156,302 on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (120,810), Italy (95,718), France (83,546), Russia (81,926), Germany (67,900), Spain (67,101), Iran (59,483), Colombia (58,834), Argentina (51,198), South Africa (49,053), Peru (44,877), Poland (42,171), Indonesia (34,489), Turkey (28,060), Ukraine (26,470), Belgium (21,887) and Canada (21,675).

Tagged in
Related News