GoI shifts all service matters of employees of J&K & Ladakh UTs to Chandigarh CAT

Nine months after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir under the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the Government of India has shifted all service matters pertaining to the employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to Chandigarh Bench (Central Administrative Tribunal).

According to a notification, the Ministry of Personal, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personal and Training in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the administrative Tribunal Act, 1985 (13 of 1985), the Central Government has made an amendment in the notification of Government in the erstwhile Ministry of Training, Administrative reforms and Public Grievances and Pensions vide number GSR 610 (E) of July 26, 1985.

Chandigarh Bench will have jurisdiction in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory besides Union Territory of Ladakh, Union Territory of Chandigarh, State of Punjab, State of Himachal Pradesh and State of Haryana, as per the notification.

Advocate General of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, D C Raina told Greater Kashmir that all service matters of the UT employees have been shifted to the Central Administrative Tribunal in Chandigarh, except army matters.

According to Art 323 (A), the Parliament of India has the power to create Tribunals of any kind including tribunal for service matters, army matters and other matters under the constitution of India, said Raina.

As far as States are concerned, he said, under Art 323 (B), all these tribunals are created.

Earlier, Art 323 (A) was not applicable to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, neither the central tribunal had the powers to decide service matters of Jammu and Kashmir employees and officials, nor the erstwhile State tried to create tribunals.

Hence, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had the jurisdiction to deal with all the service matters.

“Earlier, the central employees had the option of going to Central Administrative Tribunal. Now, the barriers of applicability or non-applicability are not there. Since the Art 323 (A) is also applicable to J&K UT – the Tribunal is already in Chandigarh – they (GoI) have attached all service matters to Chandigarh CAT,” he added.

The 1985 Act, the Central Administrative Tribunal Act (CATA), indicates that barring certain matters like Army, all these service matters shall be transferred to respective Tribunal, he said.

“The provisions of the Special Tribunal Act, dealing with the transfer of the cases becomes operative and all service matters cases, except corporate matters, company matters or army matters, shall now go to Tribunal.

“Once CAT bench decides, then the writ petition lies in the respective High Courts. There is no provision of appeal. The Division Bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court has the powers to review the decision of the CAT. Thereafter, they can approach Supreme Court,” he said.

Senior lawyer Anil Sethi said the cases pertaining to increments, promotions, pension, dismissal and termination of all the employees, including daily wagers, have been shifted to Chandigarh Bench.