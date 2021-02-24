Business, Latest News
Gold falls Rs 148, silver declines Rs 886

The spot rupee was trading around 12 paise stronger against the dollar. In the international markets, gold prices were trading steady at USD 1,807 an ounce and silver was almost flat at USD 27.63
Gold prices on Wednesday fell Rs 148 to Rs 46,307 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to overnight selling in global prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,455 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver also declined Rs 886 to Rs 68,676 per kilogram, compared with the close of Rs 69,562 per kilogram in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said: “Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi traded down by Rs 148 reflecting overnight selling in global gold prices and rupee appreciation.”

The spot rupee was trading around 12 paise stronger against the dollar.
In the international markets, gold prices were trading steady at USD 1,807 an ounce and silver was almost flat at USD 27.63

